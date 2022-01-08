No. 18 BYU women win fourth straight, rout Pacific 94-68

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points to lead four in double figures and No. 18 BYU rolled in a 94-68 rout of Pacific. Gonzales a season-high eight rebounds and seven assists. Lauren Gustin had 12 points and 13 rebounds for a fourth double-double in five games and seventh on the season for BYU (12-1 2-0 West Coast Conference). Tegan Graham scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. Paisley Harding added 14 points. It was BYU’s fourth-straight win. Anaya James scored 18 points for Pacific (3-9, 0-1). Elizabeth Elliott added 15 points and 11 rebounds.