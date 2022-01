DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tra’Michael Moton sank a jumper with 1 second remaining in the game on his way to a career-high 24 points, sparking Grambling to a 68-66 victory over Bethune-Cookman in Southwestern Athletic Conference action. Cameron Christon had 10 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Joe French scored a career-high 31 points for the Wildcats (3-11, 1-1).