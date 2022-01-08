Insigne to leave Napoli after 15 years, join Toronto in July

TORONTO (AP) — Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne will end his 15-year association with Napoli at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract agreement with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. Insigne will join Toronto on a four-year deal starting July 1. The 30-year-old Insigne was one of Italy’s best players in winning the European Championship last year. He will join Toronto’s roster as a designated player pending international clearance for his transfer. Toronto president Bill Manning described the signing of Insigne as an “historic and exciting day for our club“ because “Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career.”