By The Associated Press

Midfielder Dante Polvara agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract with Aberdeen of the Scottish Premier League, one day after winning the Hermann Trophy as the top player in men’s college soccer. The 21-year-old junior at Georgetown is a graduate of the academy of Major League Soccer’s New York City team. His deal is subject to him obtaining a visa. Polvara had seven goals and six assists in 22 games for the Hoyas.