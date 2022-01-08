Florida State wins 5th straight against Louisville, 79-70

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills matched a career high with 27 points and Florida State held off Louisville’s late rally for a 79-70 victory on Saturday night. Florida State (8-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has beaten Louisville (10-5, 4-1) in five straight games, the best in the series that dates to 1968. The Cardinals ended a three-game win streak and dropped a game back of ACC-leader Miami, which upset No. 2 Duke earlier in the day. Freshman Matthew Cleveland, who entered averaging 9.9 points, finished with 17 points for the Seminoles. El Ellis scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals.