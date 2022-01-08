Flagler, No. 1 Baylor rally past TCU for 21st straight win

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler rallied No. 1 Baylor with 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and the Bears extended their national-best winning streak to 21 games with a 76-64 victory over TCU. James Akinjo had 20 points and eight assists for the Bears, who trailed by nine points early in the second half. Flagler had all of his career-high six 3s after halftime. Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points for the Horned Frogs, who were playing for the first time in 18 days because of COVID-19 issues in the program.