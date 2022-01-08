Eagles rest Hurts in meaningless season finale vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts was inactive for Philadelphia in the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Darius Slay were among the 10 inactive players. Minshew made one start this season in place of an injured Hurts last month against the New York Jets. Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory.