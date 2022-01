Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov have qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week. Shapovalov got the match off to a good start for Canada by winning his singles but Medvedev leveled with a straight-sets victory over Auger-Aliassime.