YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Luke Bumbalough had 20 points as Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 78-72 in Mid-American Conference play. Tyler Cochran had 17 points for the Cardinals (7-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak on the road. Colin Golson Jr. had 16 points to lead the Eagles (6-7, 1-1).