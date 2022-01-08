Browns place Pro Bowl corner Ward on COVID-19 reserve list

By The Associated Press

Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati. Ward was already questionable with a groin injury suffered in Monday’s loss at Pittsburgh. The fourth-year corner had three interceptions, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown that set the tone in Cleveland’s 41-16 win over the Bengals on Nov. 17. The Browns will finish a disappointing season without Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith, also placed on the COVID-19 list.