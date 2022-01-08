Brown scores 30, lifts Missouri over No. 15 Alabama 92-86

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat No. 15 Alabama 92-86for its first win in three weeks. The Tigers had been 0-2 with another game postponed because of COVID-19 issues since their last victory on Dec. 18. They hadn’t played since Dec. 29 and improved to 7-7. Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama with 19 points and Jaden Shackelford added 17. The Crimson Tide is 11-4.