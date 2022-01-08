Bjorkstrand, Blue Jackets top Devils 4-3 to stop 3-game skid

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New Jersey Devils 4-3, halting a three-game skid. Boone Jenner and Igor Chinakhov also scored for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded from Thursday’s loss at New Jersey and beat the Devils on home ice for the sixth straight time. Jakub Voracek and Adam Boqvist each had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 shots for his first win since Nov. 22. Nico Hischier, Jimmy Vesey and Marian Studenic scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves. Bjorkstrand broke a 3-all tie exactly five minutes into the third period with his second goal of the night, a wrist shot from the right circle.