Barça held at Granada 1-1, Alves assists in first Liga game

By JOSEPH WILSON
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ten-man Barcelona has conceded a late goal to draw at Granada 1-1 after Dani Alves set up the opener in his first Spanish league match since returning to the club. The 38-year-old Alves curled in a long ball for Luuk de Jong to steer home with a header in the 57th minute. But Granada poured forward after teenager Gavi Páez got his second booking with 10 minutes left. Antonio Puertas scored the 89th-minute equalizer with Barcelona hemmed in in its box. Barcelona was left in sixth place after missing the chance to climb into third and the Champions League spots.

