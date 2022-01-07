Vikings DB coach Scott has worked his way up with confidence

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Confidence is a critical ingredient for coaching in the NFL. That’s the gist of how Karl Scott eventually got a job as defensive backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s in his first season in the league. Scott worked his way through the college ranks to get there. He stopped at seven schools over his first 14 years in the business. His interest in coaching was sparked while playing at McMurry University in Texas. His head coach there was Steve Keenum. He’s the father of former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.