US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The biggest event in women’s golf now has the prize money to match. And the U.S. Women’s Open is also headed to major courses. The USGA has announced a $10 million purse for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. That’s nearly double what it was last year. The prize money will go up to $12 million over the next five years. Helping to foot the bill is a presenting sponsor in Ohio-based ProMedica. Future courses include Riviera, Merion and Oakland Hills. The USGA also says Pinehurst No. 2 will host the U.S. Open and Women’s Open in successive weeks in 2029.