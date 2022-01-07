Three Iranian clubs barred from 2022 Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Three Iranian soccer clubs have been barred from the Asian Champions League after having their license to compete withdrawn. They include 2020 finalist Persepolis. The Asian Football Confederation did not specify exactly why Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar Sirjan are now ineligible to play in the 2022 competition. The AFC cited a broad sweep of licensing regulations that include targets the clubs failed to meet. Replacement clubs were not named. Preliminary round games are scheduled to be played in March but the draw for the group stage will be made on Jan. 17.