No ending: Garrett pushing DE Clowney to re-sign with Browns

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has enjoyed his one season as Jadeveon Clowney’s teammate. He’d like to do it again. Garrett says he has made several pitches to Clowney about re-signing with Cleveland. Garrett has had his best NFL season and attributes some of that success to Clowney, a fellow No. 1 overall draft pick. Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Browns as a free agent last April. The 28-year-old has said he’s open to returning to the Browns but hasn’t had formal contract talks. He’s scheduled to become a free agent in March.