Huntley to start at quarterback for Ravens against Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season. Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh because of his ankle injury. That likely ends the star quarterback’s 2021 season. The winner of the Ravens-Steelers game can make the playoffs, but those chances are slim. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. Jackson was hurt during a Dec. 12 loss at Cleveland.