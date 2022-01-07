Georgia, Alabama boosted by prized transfer portal pickups

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama and Georgia didn’t dip as heavily into the transfer portal as some other college football programs. But both landed some key pickups for their runs to the national championship showdown in Indianapolis. The top-ranked Crimson Tide have All-American wide receiver Jameson Williams and middle linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. Williams is one of the nation’s top deep threats while To’oTo’o is the Tide’s leading tackler and a defensive signal caller. The third-ranked Bulldogs helped fortify their depleted secondary with former Clemson standout Derion Kendrick, the Orange Bowl’s defensive MVP.