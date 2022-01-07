Skip to Content
Reports: Lawyers say Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lawyers for Novak Djokovic lodged court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted COVID-19 last month, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after the Australian Border Force cancelled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic was given a medical exemption backed by the Victoria state government and Australian Open organizers based on information he supplied to two independent medical panels.

