Steelers’ Watt takes aim at NFL’s single-season sack record

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt needs 1 1/2 sacks on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens to break Michael Strahan’s single-season record. The Steelers also have a chance to reach the playoffs with a win and some help elsewhere in the league. Watt has 21 1/2 sacks this season, the most by any NFL player since Kansas City’s Justin Houston had 22 in 2014. Watt signed a contract in September that made him the highest-paid defender in the league. It’s been money well spent for the Steelers, who are 8-3 when Watt plays a full game and 0-4-1 when he sits or is limited because of injury.