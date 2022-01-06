Playing hurt, often willingly, is common for NFL players

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Philip Rivers played an AFC championship game with a torn ACL. Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments, stayed in the game and threw a touchdown pass a few plays later. They did it willingly. Many other guys play hurt regularly in the NFL. But when Antonio Brown accused the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of trying to force him to play with an ankle injury, it raised an old question about players being pressured into getting on the field. Players say they respond different ways to injuries. Some have to be forced by the team’s medical staff to sit out. Some have no choice when the injury is serious.