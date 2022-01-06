No court action needed: Nadal advances to semis in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has advanced to the semifinals of an ATP tournament in Melbourne without having to take the court in his quarterfinal match. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion received a walkover when his Dutch opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew. Officials didn’t initially confirm why Griekspoor couldn’t play. Nadal will play unseeded Emil Ruusuvuori on Saturday for a place in the final. Ruusuvuori earlier beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-1. Second-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the semifinals of her women’s Summer Set tournament in Melbourne with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Viktorija Golubic.