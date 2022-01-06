Loyola Chicago beats USF in impromptu nonconference tilt

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Ryan Schwieger scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting to lead Loyola Chicago past San Francisco in an impromptu neutral-site matchup at Salt Lake Community College. Jacob Hutson added 13 points and Aher Uguak scored 10 for the Ramblers, who played for the first time since Dec. 10 after having six straight games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Yauhen Massalski scored 20 points and blocked four shots to lead the Dons. Khalil Shabazz added 15 points and Jamaree Bouyea had 13. Both teams had conference games scheduled for Thursday postponed because of COVID-19 issues with their opponents.