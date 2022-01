EL PASO, Texas — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 11 points and 17 rebounds to carry Louisiana Tech to a 64-52 win over UTEP. Cobe Williams had 17 points for Louisiana Tech (12-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Jamal Bieniemy scored a career-high 28 points for the Miners (7-7, 0-2). Souley Boum added eight points, six rebounds and five assists.