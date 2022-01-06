Guardiola, Tuchel, Mancini up for FIFA best coach award

ZURICH (AP) — Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has been joined by Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea on the FIFA shortlist to be named world’s best coach. Guardiola won his third Premier League title at Man City last season. The European title eludes him at City after losing the Champions League final to Chelsea just a few months after Tuchel took over. The shortlist is completed by Roberto Mancini. The former Man City coach led Italy to win the European Championship. Candidates to be named best coach in women’s soccer are Lluis Cortes of Barcelona, Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch coach of England.