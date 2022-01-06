Cunane, No. 5 Wolfpack women beat No. 19 Tar Heels 72-45

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help fifth-ranked North Carolina State roll past 19th-ranked rival North Carolina 72-45 on Thursday night. The Wolfpack dominated the first quarter to build a huge lead and never trailed. The 13-2 Wolfpack shot 42% and hit 11 3-pointers while finishing with a 53-40 rebounding advantage. Deja Kelly scored 21 points for the 13-1 Tar Heels, who shot just 23%. UNC was one of the last three unbeaten teams in Division I entering the game.