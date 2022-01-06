Cornhuskers still waiting for Hoiberg to produce turnaround

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s celebrated hiring of Fred Hoiberg has not yet sparked a turnaround in the long-suffering basketball program. Hoiberg is in his third season in Lincoln and is 20-54 overall and 5-38 in the Big Ten. His .270 winning percentage is the lowest through any Nebraska coach’s first 74 games. Hoiberg said several factors have slowed his progress. Among them are the late start he got recruiting his first team, a long COVID-19 pause last season and illness and a key injury this season. The Huskers play at Rutgers on Saturday.