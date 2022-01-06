Carr’s knack for game-winning drives has Raiders in hunt

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr practiced game-winning drives over and over when he was growing up. The eight-year veteran ranks second since entering the league in 2014 with 29 game-winning drives, second only to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has 30. This year, the Raiders have needed all the wins they could get. And they need another Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, likely an all-or-nothing showdown between AFC West rivals.