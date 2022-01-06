Bucks waive veteran center DeMarcus Cousins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday, a little over a month after signing the veteran center. Milwaukee had until Friday to decide whether to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season or waive him. The 31-year-old Cousins averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes in 17 games after signing with the Bucks on Nov. 30. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes Wednesday night in a 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors. Last season, the four-time All-Star played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes.