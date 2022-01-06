Back in action: No. 5 UCLA routs Long Beach State 96-78

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jules Bernard scored 22 points, Johnny Juzang added 18 and No. 5 UCLA returned from a 25-day absence caused by COVID-19 to rout Long Beach State 96-78. The general public was barred from the hastily arranged game between two teams that already met this season. The Beach was beaten 100-79 at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 15. The Bruins improved to 9-1. Long Beach State was led by Jadon Jones with 27 points. The Beach fell to 4-8. The Bruins hadn’t played since winning at Marquette on Dec. 11 before COVID-19 issues disrupted their team.