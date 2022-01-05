Staley: Top-ranked Gamecocks will be missing players vs LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says the top-ranked Gamecocks will be missing several players when they face No. 13 LSU. Staley didn’t say who won’t play Thursday night, although four reserves including 6-foot-4 Laeticia Amihere missed the Mississippi State game Sunday while in virus protocol. Staley also didn’t go into details Wednesday about her roster, saying she wanted LSU to have to prepare for all of her 15 eligible players. The game is the first Southeastern Conference matchup between national title coaches Staley and Kim Mulkey, in her first season with the Tigers.