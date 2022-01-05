St. Louis MLS expansion team hires Bradley Carnell as coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The new MLS team in St. Louis has its first head coach. St. Louis City SC has named Bradley Carnell to lead the team when it joins the league in 2023. Carnell is a former defender who played in more than 300 professional games and made three starts in the 2002 World Cup for his native South Africa. Carnell was named an assistant coach of MLS’ New York Red Bulls in 2017 and became interim head coach in September 2020, leading the Red Bulls to a postseason berth. He returned to his role as assistant coach for the 2021 season.