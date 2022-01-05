No. 18 Tennessee tops Ole Miss 66-60 in overtime

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points, including a critical 3-pointer and two big free throws in overtime, as No. 18 Tennessee pulled out a 66-60 victory over Mississippi. Olivier Nkamhoua added 13 points for the Volunteers, who never during regulation but outscored Ole Miss 15-9 in the extra period. Josiah-Jordan James scored 10. Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels. Down five players — two injured and three in COVID-19 protocol — Mississippi started strong but couldn’t hang on.