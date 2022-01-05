Mosley takes MVP turn for Jets as playmaker, team leader

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — C.J. Mosley spent two seasons surrounded by disappointment, doubt and a relentless desire to prove himself again. The New York Jets linebacker did all he could to make his story one of redemption. Mosley has re-established himself as one of the game’s top playmakers. And one of its ultimate leaders. Mosley was voted the winner of the Jets’ Curtis Martin MVP award by his teammates. The 29-year-old inside linebacker has a career-high 155 tackles after opting out last season because of the coronavirus pandemic and being limited to two games in 2019 because of a groin injury.