Moore, Samuels lead No. 19 Villanova to rout of Creighton

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 22 points and Jermaine Samuels added 18 to lead No. 19 Villanova to a 75-41 victory over Creighton. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and Brandon Slater chipped in with 10 for Villanova, which has steadied itself with three straight wins following consecutive losses by a combined 41 points. The Wildcats avenged a 79-59 defeat at Creighton on Dec. 17. Alex O’Connell scored 13 for the Bluejays.