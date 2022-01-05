Kapalua means time for Rahm and Cantlay to get back to work

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The PGA Tour begins the new year in the idyllic setting of Kapalua that makes it feel like a working vacation. That probably isn’t the case for Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm. They’ve been on vacation for the last few months. Rahm was so burned out after his wild 18 months of winning and fatherhood and COVID-19 that he shut it down in mid-October. Cantlay wanted a big break and he took one. When he tees it up Thursday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the FedEx Cup champ will have gone 102 days between competitive shots.