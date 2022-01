SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Major League Soccer has approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group. Blitzer also has an ownership stake in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Smith Entertainment Group also owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz. The deal includes Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the club’s Zions Bank Training Center.