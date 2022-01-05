Hovland couldn’t wait to get to Hawaii but his clubs could

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Viktor Hovland was home in Norway for the holidays and figured he would get to Hawaii early to get ready for the new year. He made it just fine. His clubs? Not so much. Hovland finally arrived on Maui late on Dec. 29. His golf bag stayed in Seattle for five days before it got to Maui on Tuesday. He was reunited with the tools of his trade in time for the pro-am Wednesday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hovland is one of the hottest players in the world, coming off victories in his last two starts.