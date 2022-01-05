Fromm likely getting a second start at QB with Giants

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jake Fromm is likely going to get his second NFL start. The former Georgia product has to hope it will be a lot better than his first less than two weeks ago against Philadelphia. Fromm threw for 25 yards in two-plus quarters before being benched in the loss. While coach Joe Judge has not announced a starter for Sunday’s finale against Washington, Fromm is the obvious choice for New York. Mike Glennon is out with a wrist injury after being hurt Sunday. The only other healthy quarterback on the team is Brian Lewerke of the practice squad.