Ex-NBA stars get behind revamped East Asian Super League

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Baron Davis, Metta World Peace and Shane Battier have spent time in Asia helping build the profile of basketball and their base of fans. Now they’re buying in. The East Asia Super League ambassadors are touting the revamped championship to be a “game changer” for the sport in the region. Davis, a two-time NBA All-Star, says the home-and-away format set to launch in October can be the impetus for East Asian countries to eventually be Olympic medal contenders in the sport. The league’s CEO Matt Beyer says Davis, World Peace and Battier joined as shareholders and global ambassadors because of their connections with Asia. They “are legendary NBA star players (who) understand the marketplace deeply, while being loved by Asian fans.”