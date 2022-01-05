Cepuran, Manganello Kilburg earn Olympic speedskating berths

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ethan Cepuran won the men’s 5,000 meters and Mia Manganello Kilburg won the women’s 3,000 on opening night of the U.S. Olympic speedskating trials without spectators. Cepuran made up more than a second in his pairing with Casey Dawson to win by 0.03 seconds after trailing most of the 12 1/2-lap race at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. Cepuran was timed in 6 minutes, 16.53 seconds. Dawson finished second in 6:16.57. Cepuran earned a berth for next month’s Beijing Olympics. Dawson could still make the team depending on quotas. Manganello Kilburg won the women’s 3,000 in 4:07.60 to earn a spot in Beijing. She won a bronze medal in team pursuit at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.