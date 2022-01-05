Blackhawks get Sam Lafferty from Penguins for Alex Nylander

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assists in 23 games. Nylander was selected by Buffalo with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft.