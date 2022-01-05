Barcelona rallies to beat 3rd-tier team in Copa opener

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ousmane Dembelé and Ferran Jutglà scored second-half goals to save Barcelona from an upset in its Copa del Rey opener against a third-tier team. The two forwards secured a 2-1 come-from-behind win at minnow Linares Deportivo to put Barcelona into the round of 16. Dani Alves played his first match since returning to Barcelona. Third-division Atlético Baleares eliminated its second topflight side after beating Celta Vigo 2-1. It routed Getafe in the previous round.