Barcelona rallies to beat 3rd-tier team in Copa opener

By JOSEPH WILSON
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ousmane Dembelé and Ferran Jutglà scored second-half goals to save Barcelona from an upset in its Copa del Rey opener against a third-tier team. The two forwards secured a 2-1 come-from-behind win at minnow Linares Deportivo to put Barcelona into the round of 16. Dani Alves played his first match since returning to Barcelona. Third-division Atlético Baleares eliminated its second topflight side after beating Celta Vigo 2-1. It routed Getafe in the previous round.

