Bad weather forces men’s slalom to be moved to Thursday

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Bad weather has forced the rescheduling of the first men’s World Cup race of the calendar year. The event will now be held on Thursday. Rain and fog as well as strong winds on the Crveni Spust course prevented organizers from starting the night slalom at its scheduled time. The International Ski Federation initially postponed the event by 15 minutes “due to an extra course inspection by the jury” before calling off the race for the day “due to the extreme weather condition.” The event opens Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT).