Titans linebacker Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreen’s hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning. Dupree is scheduled to be booked in three weeks. The Titans issued a statement saying they are “aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”