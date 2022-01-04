Raiders set NFL record with 5 last-second victories

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

In a record-setting season for last-play wins, no team has sweated it out more than the Las Vegas Raiders. After game-winning field goals on the final play this week by Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson and Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson, there have been 32 games decided by a winning score on the final play, the most in NFL history. Carlson has made field goals to win four of those games to help the Raiders become the NFL’s first team to win five games in a season with a score on the final play.