Presbyterian hires Englehart to replace no-punt Kelley

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian has hired Steve Englehart as football coach. The program’s previous coach, Kevin Kelley, made waves by almost never punting but didn’t win much in his only season with the Blue Hose. Kelley was hired last spring. His hyper-aggressive style of going for it on fourth down and trying onside kicks at every opportunity was successful in high school. But it didn’t work at Presbyterian, which lost nine straight games after a 2-0 start. Kelley left the program last month. Englehart had previous stints as the head coach at Florida Institute of Technology and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.