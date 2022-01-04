Poland beats Argentina to secure semifinal spot at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz has had a 6-1, 6-4 win over Diego Schwartzman to secure Poland’s victory over Argentina and a spot in the ATP Cup semifinals. Poland finished the round-robin stage 3-0 in Group D with wins over Georgia, Greece and Argentina. Poland will next meet either Spain or 2020 champion Serbia for a spot in the final of the 16-team tournament. Chile’s 2-1 win over Norway meant Serbia needed to sweep Spain to move into top spot in Group A and advance to the semifinals.