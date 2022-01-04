Skip to Content
Mired in slump, Nets set to see what Kyrie Irving can do

By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving might be just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets need to escape a midseason slump. After refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Irving has been unable to play at home, and for much of the season unwelcome on the road. The Nets didn’t want a part-time player, so sent him away during the preseason. But they reversed their decision last month, deciding they would take whatever Irving could provide, when he could provide it. They are expected put to the star guard on the court for the first time Wednesday at Indiana. Irving is not listed on the injury report for the first time this season.

